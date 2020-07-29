NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. NEWTEK Business Services has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 96.14%.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

