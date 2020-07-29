NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.11

Shares of NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.11 and traded as high as $13.69. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 675,310 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

