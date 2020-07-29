NEXT (LON:NXT) Upgraded by Shore Capital to Hold

NEXT (LON:NXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NEXT to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 7,050 ($86.76) to GBX 5,570 ($68.55) in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($67.68) to GBX 5,700 ($70.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($68.91) to GBX 5,300 ($65.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,213.71 ($64.16).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,262 ($64.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,991.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,333.18. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 48.36 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($90.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

