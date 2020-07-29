Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun Acquires 400,000 Shares

Nkarta (NASDAQ:ANNX) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Fun bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ANNX opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Nkarta Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

