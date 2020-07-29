Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Northern Graphite Corp (CVE:NGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.25. Northern Graphite shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 29,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

Northern Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite project covering an area of approximately 3,662 hectares located in southeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

