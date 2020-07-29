Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,020,559 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $68,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2,561.1% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

