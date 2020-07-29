Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Reduced by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

