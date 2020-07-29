Oppenheimer Boosts Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Price Target to $42.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 623,736 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after buying an additional 994,749 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,937,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,384,000 after buying an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after buying an additional 189,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.