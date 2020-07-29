Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76. Draftkings has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

