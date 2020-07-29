Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Eaton Vance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,092,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,784,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EV. Cfra raised their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

EV opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

