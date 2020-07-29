Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roku from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $1,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,337,978.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,369 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,614. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.