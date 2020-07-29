Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.61 Million in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Paylocity from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Paylocity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 104,440 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $156.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

