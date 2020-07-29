Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 2,000 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMERCO by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $317.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.42. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

