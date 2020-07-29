Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 132.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $80.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.44. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.54.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

