Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of First Horizon National worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 177,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 165,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 4.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 3.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 60,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

FHN stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National Corp has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

