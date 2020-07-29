Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,766,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.