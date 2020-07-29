Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 55,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

