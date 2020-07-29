Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.28. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 102,505 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $35.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.73 million during the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

