Osisko gold royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$52.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.00 million.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.65. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of C$6.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -10.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.30.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

