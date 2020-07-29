Osisko gold royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 64.59%. On average, analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OR stock opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

OR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

