Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OUT opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

