Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Base Resources (LON:BSE)

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.34) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

LON BSE opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.67. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 14 ($0.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

