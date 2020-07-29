Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stake Lowered by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,054,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,822,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

PEGA opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $107.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.75.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.