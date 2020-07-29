Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $3.30. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 116,116 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.28. The firm has a market cap of $177.93 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

