PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,396.69

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,396.69 and traded as low as $1,055.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,055.00, with a volume of 23,810 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PPHE Hotel Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPHE Hotel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,450 ($17.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $454.32 million and a PE ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,141.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,396.69.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

