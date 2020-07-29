Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,858.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,932.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

