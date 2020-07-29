Primerica (PRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRI opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Primerica has a 52-week low of $61.20 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,240.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $870,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

