Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $45.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

