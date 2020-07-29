Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,894,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,233,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $27,958,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Progress Software by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 169,376 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

