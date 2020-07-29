Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PSA opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

