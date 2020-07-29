PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 111.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

