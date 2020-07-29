PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $185.16

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $185.16 and traded as high as $196.00. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $193.00, with a volume of 215,653 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The firm has a market cap of $827.44 million and a PE ratio of 21.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 185.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.16.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

