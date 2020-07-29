Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

