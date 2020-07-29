Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.01

Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.56. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,603,762 shares trading hands.

QFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

