Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $130,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $373.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.81 and its 200-day moving average is $312.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,643.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

