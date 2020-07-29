Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,319 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $369,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 65.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

