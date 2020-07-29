Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGF stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.