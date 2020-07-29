Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $134.64

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $134.64 and traded as low as $121.00. Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at $123.50, with a volume of 110,538 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their target price on Real Estate Credit Investments from GBX 179 ($2.20) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 124.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.