Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 1,800 ($22.15) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,925 ($23.69) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($24.61) price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Relx to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($23.57) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($21.66) price target (up from GBX 1,760 ($21.66)) on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,911.67 ($23.53).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,690 ($20.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,839.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,855.67. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 18.51 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,109 ($25.95). The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11.

Relx (LON:REL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.45) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts predict that Relx will post 101.6977267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

