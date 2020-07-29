Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,784 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arch Coal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Arch Coal by 26.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period.

ARCH stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal Inc will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Hamill acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

