Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,646,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,531,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $86,756.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,176 shares of company stock worth $6,791,801. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.51. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

