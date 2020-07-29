Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield Sells 3,680 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 3,680 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $570,363.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,584.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $45,183.96.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $38,901.78.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,035 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $109,327.05.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 629 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $69,190.00.

Shares of ROKU opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 1.83. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roku by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

