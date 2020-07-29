Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 target price (up previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,932.22.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,000.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,523.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,858.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2,297.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.