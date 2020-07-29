Royal Bank of Canada Has $160,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 28,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of U.S. Silica worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 9.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 209,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 40.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 20.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 122,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $4.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.78. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

