Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Shares of K opened at $70.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.14. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $6,652,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

