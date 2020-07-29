Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBS opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

