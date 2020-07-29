Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $111.34 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -927.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $88,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

