Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Saul Centers worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saul Centers stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.88 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Saul Centers Inc has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $57.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

