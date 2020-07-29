Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

