Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Science Applications International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Science Applications International from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

SAIC opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.07. Science Applications International Corp has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

